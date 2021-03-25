Mr. Joseph A. Burns, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, in a local hospital. Mr. Burns was born in Woodward, OK, on April 9, 1934, son of the late Charles and Blanche Cobalt Burns. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Manatee Church of Christ. Mr. Burns was a self-employed mechanic and loved reading and studying his Bible. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Burns. Mr. Burns is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Dawn Burns; daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Neal Hufstetler. Three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren along with a brother, Paul McMasters, and two sisters, Patsey Wilson and Mona Fay Patrick, also survive. A memorial service for Mr. Burns will be held on Tuesday evening, March 30, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the Alvis Miller Memorial Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Chaplain Marvin Richardson officiating. Mr. Burns will be taken to Georgia National Cemetery on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 for inurnment. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Joseph A. Burns.
Mar 30
Memorial Service
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
6:00PM
6:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
