Ms. Wanda Faye Burkhalter, age 63, of Silver Creek, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at a local hospital. Ms. Burkhalter was born in Rome, Georgia on May 27, 1957, daughter of the late Roy P. Burkhalter and the late Glaydean Collum Burkhalter. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence & Hannah Collum and Mallory David & Ruby Burkhalter. She was of the Baptist faith and worked for several years as an office manager. Survivors include her daughter, Amy Hyde (Jamie), Calhoun; her companion, James Whitaker, Jr., Silver Creek; two grandchildren, Jasmine Hyde, Roswell, and Jayland Hyde, Calhoun; a step-son, James "Jake" Whitaker, III; a sister, Debra Winn, Silver Creek; a brother, Kenny Burkhalter, Waynesboro; three nephews, Travis Burkhalter, Karo Winn and Jacob Burkhalter; a niece, Melissa Mitchell; two sisters-in-law, Judy Bishop and Linda Caldwell; several great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2pm at Silver Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Ashley and the Rev. Tony Cargle officiating. Social distancing measures will be followed. Interment will follow at New Bethel Cemetery. Ms. Burkhalter will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 4 until 7pm. Social distancing measures will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Tyler Reed, Dylan Reed, Josh Reed, Jayland Hyde, Bobby Coursey, Austin Knowles and T. J. Newberry. At other hours, the family may be contacted at the residence of Chasity Lowe. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
