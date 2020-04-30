Mrs. Shelba Jean Byars Burkhalter, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in a Cartersville health care facility. Mrs. Burkhalter was born in Floyd County, GA on March 7, 1938, daughter of the late Hudon "Seab" Byars, Sr. and the late Nellie Marie Macstock Byars. She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Barbara Spratling and Linda Shaw, and by 3 brothers, Charles Byars, Hudon Byars, Jr., and Caney Byars. Mrs. Burkhalter was a graduate of Johnson School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Greenwood Mills in Lindale following many years at the Lindale mill. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her husband, James Rodney "Buck" Burkhalter; a son, Todd Burkhalter (Amanda), Woodstock; 5 sisters, Liz Johnson, Mableton, Juanita White (J. W.), Adairsville, Grace Owens (Johnny), Armuchee, Sue King (Tommy), Adairsville, and Gail Walker (Doug), Adairsville; a brother, Rev. Dale Byars (Ann), Rome; nieces and nephews. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, all services will be private. Her brother, the Rev. Dale Byars, will officiate with interment in Rome Memorial Park. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
