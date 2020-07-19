Ms. Betty Drummond Burkhalter, age 91, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at a healthcare facility in Cartersville, GA. Ms. Burkhalter was born in Polk County, GA on August 26, 1928, daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin "B.F." Drummond and the late Nora Cornett Drummond. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Stella Isham, a brother, Cecil Drummond, and by a very special friend, R.D. Brock. Prior to her retirement, Ms. Burkhalter was employed by A & P Food Stores for over 25 years. She was a member of East Rome Baptist Church and had a passion for Southern Gospel music. Survivors include her 2 sons, David Burkhalter (Robin), Trion, and Danny Burkhalter, Lindale; 2 grand0children, Jesse Burkhalter (Julie), Cedartown, and Lauren Burkhalter-Nelson (Antwane), Dallas; a great-grandson, Kellen Anderson, Dallas; a nephew, Darryl Isham (Dorothy), Chattanooga, TN; and a niece, Gayle Middleton (Mickey), Silver Creek. Funeral Services for Ms. Burkhalter will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Clifford Free and the Rev. Terry Shores officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow at Rome Memorial Park. Mrs. Burkhalter will lie in state on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 10am until 10:45am at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30am and include; David Burkhalter, Danny Burkhalter, Jesse Burkhalter, Kellen Anderson, Danny Isham and Henry Jackson. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements,
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Burkhalter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.