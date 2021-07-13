Mrs. Sara Alice Burdette, age 93, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 2 until 3:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church. A service will follow in the sanctuary at 3:00. Interment will follow the service at Floyd Memory Gardens on Cartersville Highway. A complete obituary announcement will be in the Friday's paper. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
