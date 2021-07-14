Sara Alice Motes was born and raised in Rockmart, GA with two loving parents, a brother and a sister. She had a happy childhood and was always thankful she was raised in a small town. She attended North Georgia College where she met and married the love of her life, James Burdette. They would remain happily married for 70 years until her husband's passing in 2017. Losing her husband took away a piece of her from which she never fully recovered. During their wonderful marriage, they were blessed with three children Jimmy, John and Jennifer. Sara was the foundation upon which the family was built, as she raised her three children throughout her husband's 24 year Air Force career. During those years, and through countless assignments, she would immediately make a warm, loving home wherever they moved. During her husband's last deployment to Vietnam in 1968, she attended West Georgia College and earned a Master's Degree in Education. Upon retirement from the Air Force in 1971, the family settled into Rome, Georgia where she embarked on her true passion which was teaching at the elementary school level. Sara taught school at West End Elementary for 19 years, retiring in 1988. She was considered to be one of the finest elementary school teachers in Rome, a reputation she would cherish throughout the remainder of her life. In addition to her teaching, she pursued charitable activities in Rome through her PEO chapter and through an adult literacy program teaching English as a Second Language. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Miles Burdette Jr.; her son, James Miles Burdette III; her parents and her siblings, Odell Motes and Eunice McCollum. She is survived by her son, John Burdette (Teri) of Powder Springs, Georgia; her daughter, Jennifer Heller, of Rome, Georgia; her late son's wife Debbie, of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Her precious grandchildren, Jeff Burdette (Lauren); Laura Holland (Craig); David Heller and Maclayne Heller. She was blessed to enjoy her last years watching her great grandchildren, Lucas and Ava, grow up! She will be missed by all, but will remain in our hearts for eternity. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Methodist Church of Rome, Georgia, with the Reverend Larry Caywood officiating. Visitation will precede the funeral from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. The family ask that any donations be made to Cancer Navigators of Rome, Georgia.
+1