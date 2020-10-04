James "Brian" Bunch, age 51, of Armuchee, GA, passed away peacefully Monday morning, October 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Graveside and interment services will be Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church cemetery, 1893 Booger Hollow Road, Lindale, GA. Brian's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Wednesday from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. A complete obituary will be announced later by Salmon Funeral Home.
