James "Brian" Bunch, age 51, of Armuchee, GA, passed away peacefully Monday morning, October 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Brian was born in Rome, GA, on June 28, 1969, son of James Lamar Bunch and the late Lynda Gail Johnston Bunch. He was a 1987 graduate of Pepperell High School and worked for several years with Lindale Manufacturing. Brian loved hunting and fishing, was an avid Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs fan but mostly wanted to spend time with family. Brian is survived by his wife, Lynn Spratling Bunch, whom he married April 15, 1994; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Bunch of Armuchee; father, James Lamar Bunch of Cedartown, GA; sisters, Janie (Patrick) Giasson of Vancouver, Canada, Jacki Bunch of Cedartown, and Terri (Jim) Lombard of Swampscott, MA; brother, Jerry (Lisa) Bunch of Tuscumbia, AL. several nieces, nephews and other relative and friends, along with his beloved dogs, Spot, Ducky and Ellie, also survive. Graveside and interment services will be Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, 1893 Booger Hollow Road, Lindale, GA, with Rev. Ben Clements officiating. Brian's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Wednesday from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. Casual attire is encouraged. Pallbearers will include Kenny McClure, Lane McClure, Kerry Eason, Greg Deaton, Jason Watson and Jimmy Watson. Gary LeCroy will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James "Brian" Bunch.
To send flowers to the family of James Bunch, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Oct 7
Gathering of Family and Friends
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
12:30PM-2:00PM
12:30PM-2:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before the Gathering of Family and Friends begins.
Oct 7
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery
1893 Booger Hollow Road
Lindale, GA 30147
1893 Booger Hollow Road
Lindale, GA 30147
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.