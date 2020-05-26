Mrs. Rachel Joan Beard Buice, age 77, of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Rachel was born in Rome, GA on August 23, 1942, daughter of the late Ruby Evelyn Smith Beard and the late Marvin Wilson Beard. Rachel worked for 28 years with the Floyd County Board of Education as a Special Education teacher. She led the children's church for 15 years at Antioch Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member. Rachel was a kind, loving soul and will be missed by many. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Survivors include her husband, Edwin Buice; 2 sons, Lemuel Buice (Kelly) and Samuel Buice (Jennifer); two grandchildren, Gabbie and Coen Buice; 2 sisters, Mary Alice Caldwell and her twin, Reba Carpenter; a brother, Donald Beard; several nieces and nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, funeral services for Mrs. Buice will be private. Interment will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Brian Butler and Pastor Samuel Buice officiating. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
