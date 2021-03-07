Mr. Edwin Carl Buice, age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at a local hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. Edwin was born in Lawrenceville, GA on February 3, 1943, son of the late Lemuel Justin Buice and the late Mary Mason Buice Campbell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Joan Beard Buice, and by his brother, Lemuel Benjamin Buice. Edwin proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was employed as a Vice-President of Administration with Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Edwin loved the Lord, his family, and his country. Edwin was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. Survivors include his sons, Lemuel Buice (Kelly), and Samuel Buice (Jennifer); grandchildren, Gabbie and Coen Buice; his sisters, Debra Spivey, and Mary Jane Nash; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2:30 pm in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Brian Butler and Pastor Samuel Buice officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested during the services. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - North Chapel and Crematory
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Mar 10
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
2:30PM
Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery
4526 Big Texas Valley Road, NW
Rome, GA 30165
