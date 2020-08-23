Mr. Edward Henry Buffington, age 92, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at a local nursing facility. Mr. Buffington was born in Floyd County, GA on July 12, 1928, son of the late Abner Buffington and the late Essie Green Buffington. Mr. Buffington was of the Baptist faith and prior to his retirement, he had been employed for 27 years as a welder with General Electric. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Hulsey Buffington, by 6 brothers, and by a grandson, Jeremy Selman. Survivors include his children, Roy Buffington (Esther), Aragon, Kathy Bray (Michael), Calhoun, Ricky Buffington (Delene), Rome and Amber Birdsong, Rome; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Lanny Wooten will officiate. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. Grandson and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers and they are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel on Wednesday at 10:45 am. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel on Wednesday from 10am until time for the service. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Buffington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.