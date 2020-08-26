Mrs. Donna June Crider Buffington, age 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 27, 2020, having battled cancer for over 2 years. Born on March 27, 1940, June was the daughter of Donald Pinkney and Dorothy Trapp Crider. She was a member of Coosa High School's class of 1958 and graduated from business-college the following year. In her professional life, June spent 13 years working for DFCS, before working alongside her husband in real estate development for more than 30 years. June was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi, serving as City Council President, Woman of the Year and numerous other areas for 50 years. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, as well as her only sister, Doris Janiece Braden. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Doyle Buffington of Rome, her son Gregory Buffington, her daughter Donna Sanders, her granddaughter, Whitney Sanders, grandson, Spencer Sanders and wife Ashley Sanders along with her son Spencer Sanders Jr. She is also survived by her nephew, David Braden and wife Misty Braden, of Calhoun, and their two children David Jr. and Anna Grace Braden. Mrs. Buffington was a loving, faithful woman who always put her family first. To know her was an honor, and she will be greatly missed - gone from our sight, but not from our hearts. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 12 to 1 pm on Saturday August 29, 2020. The funeral service will be held after the visitation at 1 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, where Mrs. Buffington was an active member for over 30 years. The ceremony will be officiated by Rev. Gary Graves with music from Joy Shirey. Masks and social distancing will be required. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
