Elizabeth Forehand Buchanan, age 98, of Rome passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at her residence. Elizabeth was born on September 12, 1922 in Nashville TN, to the late George Forehand and Bonnie Forehand. She was preceded in death by her husband Col EC Buchanan (Retired United States Air Force); her brothers: Walter Forehand, George William Forehand, Robert Forehand, and Johnny Forehand. Survivors include children: Rita Mason, Rome GA., Edwin C. (Marcia) Buchanan, Chicago, IL; granddaughters: Dawn (Larry) Money, Rome GA., Julie (Jamie) Maine, Hilton Head, SC., Angela (Jeff) Smagula, Brookline, MA., Marisa (Aziz) Buchanan-Isham, Brooklyn, NY. Graveside and Interment services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday October 2, 2020 at Nashville National Cemetery, Madison, TN. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
