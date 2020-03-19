Little Cohen Zayne Bryson, age 2, of Cedartown, GA, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, from injuries received in an automobile accident in Blue Ridge, GA. Cohen was born in Rome, GA on February 15, 2018, son of Santana Sheree Kelley and Joshua Ward Bryson. He is also survived by maternal grandmother, Sabrina Carroll, Shannon; paternal grandparents, Greta and Dusty Young, Blairsville; maternal great grandparents, Rissa Smith Kelley and Dannie R. Kelley, Sr., Cedartown; his maternal great grandmother, Joan Carroll, Shannon; his paternal great grandparents, Goldie and Sam Nichols, Young Harris. Other family members also survive. Cohen was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Michael Ward Bryson, and by his maternal great grandfather, Dale Carroll. All services will be private, for the family only, due to the federal and state guidelines being followed. Cohen's great uncle, the Rev. Stuart Nichols will officiate with interment in Rome Memorial Park. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
