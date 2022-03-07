Mrs. Claudette S. Bryson transitioned from this earthly life to life eternally in heaven on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the age of 85. Claudette Bryson was born February 5, 1937 in Griffin, GA. Claudette was married to the late the Rev. Homer Bryson, Jr., for 50 years. Claudette was a faithful member of the Metropolitan United Methodist Church. Claudette was also a member and past president of the Blossom Hill Club, dedicated to community and charitable activities. Homer and Claudette had two sons, Sebastian and Sidney. She raised both her sons to be self-sufficient, independent and to always trust in God. Claudette cherished her family and friends. Those who were touched by her sweet spirit understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her gentle smile, honesty, and how she served others made everyone around her feel a sense of genuine love. Claudette leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Dr. L. Sebastian Bryson (Tina) and Dr. Sidney L. Bryson (Karnella); seven grandchildren, Melanie Marshall (Zarion), Ellis Bryson, Jared Seller Bryson, Kevin Avery Bryson, Jordan Bryson, Quentin Bryson, and Sydney Bryson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
