Mrs. ReNonda Anna Brumbelow, age 78, of Centre, AL, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Brumbelow was born in Floyd County, GA on September 18, 1942, daughter of the late James Gaston Baker and the late Mary Elizabeth Miller Baker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael W. Grindle, by a granddaughter, Cassie S. Brumbelow, and by 12 siblings. Mrs. Brumbelow was a graduate of Pepperell High School where she was a member of the Color Guard. Before her retirement, she was employed by the Floyd County School System, where she was a bus driver and a substitute teacher. Mrs. Brumbelow was a faithful member of Flint Hill Baptist Church where she was very active with the youth ministries and taught the "Acteens." Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Waymon L. Brumbelow, Centre, AL; daughter, DeAnna B. Grindle, Centre, AL; 3 sons, Craig Brumbelow (Charlene), Menlo, GA, Brett Brumbelow (Lisa), Rome, GA, and Clint Brumbelow, Centre, AL; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mrs. Brumbelow will be held at 2pm on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Flint Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Spears officiating. Interment will follow in Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Mrs. Brumbelow will lie-in-state from 12 noon until 1:45pm on Monday at Flint Hill Baptist Church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Flint Hill Baptist Church on Monday by 1:30pm and include: Edgar Brumbelow, Rena Brumbelow, Payton Brumbelow, Danny Brumbelow, Tim Brooks and Donald Brumbelow. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
