Mrs. Charlotte Trapp Brumbelow, age 79, of the Flint Hill Community, Aragon, GA, passed away Friday morning, October 29, 2021, at home with her family. She was born in Rome, GA on March 15, 1942, to the late Roy and Lois Cash Trapp. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Trapp. Charlotte loved her family and never met a stranger. She was a Sunday School teacher at Flint Hill Baptist Church for 25 years. Her family was always her pride and joy. On any given day, she had a photo book with her to share family pictures. Her family always knew her love for them as her favorite thing to say was "I love you to the moon and back." She is survived by her husband of 56 years who she dearly loved, Ed Brumbelow, to whom she was married on June 18, 1965; four daughters, Christie Warren (Mike), Kim Crump, Kelly Nix (Ken), and Karla Bowles (Shane); five granddaughters, two grandsons, three great granddaughters, two great-great granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 3pm at Flint Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Spears and the Rev. Chris Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Flint Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 1pm until the service hour. Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Flint Hill Baptist Church on Sunday at 2:30pm and are as follows: Active: Taylor Bowles, Phil Brumbelow, Eric Brumbelow, Mac Albers, Marlon Brumbelow, and David Roesch; Honorary: Danny Brumbelow, James Davenport, and Jason Wilder. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Brumbelow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.