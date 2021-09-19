Mrs. Shirley Jeanelle Hunt Browning, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Browning was born on June 8, 1936, in Fruithurst, AL daughter of the late James D. Hunt and the late Nellie Ferguson Hunt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Browning; her sisters, Pauline Hunt Weaver and Ruth Hunt Brooks, Myrtle Hunt, and Este Hunt Palmer; and her brothers Arlin Hunt, Joseph William Hunt, and Ernest Hunt. She was an angel here on earth. She loved everyone she met, and she was loved by all. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her son, Danny Browning and his wife, Lynn; daughter, Diane Bradford and her husband, Ben; sisters, Sarah Daughtery and Frances Gaddis; brothers, Franklin Hunt and Leroy Hunt; grandchildren, Brittany Browning, Anthony Browning and Dusty SanMiguel; great grandchildren, Lexi, Lily, and Lien Browning. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 2:00 pm, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. Charles Bishop and the Rev. Randy Jiles officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, Cartersville, GA. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 12:00 pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
+1