Lee Alexis Browning aka Martha I. Pew nee Hall (1928-2020) Ms. Lee Alexis Browning of Smyrna, Georgia, passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born in Dalton, Georgia but grew up in Rome, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Holcomb and Maude Hall, her sisters, Odell Beatty, Netherland Hall, and Dorothy Chandler, her ex-husband, Perry W. Pew, and her son, Charles B. Pew. Ms. Browning retired from Lockheed Aircraft Corporation. When she started at Lockheed, she worked on the production line and, eventually, worked in spares, the department that coordinated the purchase of replacement parts for the C130, Lockheed's most enduring airplane. Always an avid reader, Ms. Browning had time in her later years to read the Sunday AJC cover to cover. Most afternoons, you would find her in her den surrounded by books and watching FOX News with her beloved cat, Bogie, at her side. Ms. Browning would contest whether or not she is in a better place. After all, her favorite song was "Is That All There Is?" by Peggy Lee. Whatever the case, she will be sorely missed by those who survive her, her daughters, Celia M. Pew, Patricia E. Perry, and Laura R. Pew, her sons, Paul L. Pew and John R. Pew, and her grandchildren, Melissa A. Chalk, John P. Warren and April Bolden. A memorial service for Ms. Browning is planned for a later date to be determined. Condolences can be posted at the Cremation Society of Georgia website, www.CSOG.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lee Browning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.