PASTOR THALIA RAE DEAN BROWN - Age 55, of Cartersville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was born July 20, 1966 in Rome, Georgia. She was an Associate Minister, choir member, and praise and worship team member at Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, and formerly pastored at New Beginnings CME Church in Cartersville, GA and Mt. Zion CME Church in Rome, GA. She was a graduate of West Rome High School. She was last employed for Shaw Industries where she worked for over 30 years as a tufting operator. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Dean, brother, Gerald Lofton, Tony Dean, and Sam Dean, niece, Richenda Richardson, and mother-in-law, Frances Baker. She is survived by her devoted husband of 15 years, Edward G. "Heavy" Brown, Sr.; daughters, Franchesca Brown, Arsha Brown, and China Stocks; sons, Cedric Sams, Jeremiah Whatley, Christopher Stocks, Mylon Brown, Wesley Brown, Edward Brown, Jr., and Quintavious Brown; grandchildren, Avery Sams, Ameere Sams, and Kaden Sams; mother, Jessie Orr Dean; sisters, Tammy (Rickey) Garrett, Pastor Shaundria Dean, Teresa Foster, Michelle Dean, and Kiesha Williams; brothers, Minister Frederick (Patricia) Dean, and Rusty Williams; aunts, Helen Jackson, Carol Orr, Linda Williams Mosley; uncles, Theodore Orr, Andrew Orr, Douglas (Belinda) Orr, Grady (Karen) Dublin, and Bobby (Linda) Orr; father-in-law, James Baker, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Clifford D.(Tiana) Brown; sister-in-law, Kemba Wright, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives, and friends. Homegoing Service will be Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1 Mt. Olive St, Cartersville, GA 30120, with Pastor Randy Livsey, Eulogist and other ministers officiating. She will lie in state from 12:30 P. M. until the funeral hour at the church. Interment, Morning View Cemetery, Rome, GA. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, GA.
