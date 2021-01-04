Avanelle Kerce Brown, age 96 of Floyd County, Georgia, died December 31, 2020, at the home of her daughter and surrounded by her loving family. Her precious great granddaughter, Avarie Clemons, was with her at the moment of her entry into heaven. Avanelle was the only child of John and Emmie Hutcherson Kerce. She attended Wayside Elementary School, Model High School, and Carol Lynn Business School. Following completion of school, she was employed by Tubize Corporation, a rayon manufacturer located in the Celanese Village, for nine years. She and John D Brown were married in August 1945, following John D's return from Germany where he served in World War II. Following the birth of her daughter, she became a full-time homemaker. She was a member of Mizpah United Methodist Church where she had been active in the United Methodist Women and served the organization as Secretary for many years. She also served as Secretary of the Rome District of the United Methodist Women for several years. When her daughter was in elementary school, she was a member and officer of the Johnson School PTA and served as a substitute teacher for the high school until it was merged with Model High School. Avanelle was a bakery artisan, especially in the baking and decorating of cakes. She made numerous breathtaking birthday and wedding cakes for family and friends. As an avid historian of her Kerce, Price, Hutcherson, Lanham, and Brown families, she collected hundreds of documents and records. She has left to her daughter the responsibility of continuing her genealogy work. She and John D were members of the committee that created the Floyd County History book where community members submitted the history of their families. Avanelle was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Tommy Boone, two grandchildren, Emilee Bell and husband Jason, and Cole Boone, three great granddaughters, Avarie Clemons, Kailyn Clemons, and Jordyn Bell, all of Dacula, Georgia, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Eastview Cemetery in Rome, GA with Dr. Gil Watson officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm for a reception at Daniel's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Women of Mizpah UMC, 4054 Kingston Highway, Kingston, GA 30145 Please visit www.daniels-funeralhome.com to leave on-line condolences for the family. Daniel's Funeral Home 901 E 2nd Ave., Rome, GA has charge of the arrangements.
+1