Mrs. Louise Traylor Brown, age 95, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Brown was born in Woodland, Alabama on April 2, 1926, daughter of the late Mark Washington Traylor and the late Frances Emma Rampy Traylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse B. Brown, by a son, Wayne Brown, and by a brother, Curtis Traylor. Mrs. Brown was a homemaker and was a member of West Rome United Methodist Church. She was an avid gardener and loved to spend time outside in her yard and loved to cook. Survivors include three grandchildren, Brandy McKenzie (Bo), Rome, Chris Brown (Kelly), Glencoe, AL, and Casey Brown (Marni), Atlanta; five great grandchildren, Mason McKenzie, Parker Brown, Avery Brown, Emerson Brown, and Tucker Brown; a daughter-in-law, Diane Brown, Rome. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 2:30pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Mark McLendon will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until 2pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Pallbearers will be Chris Brown, Bo McKenzie, Parker Brown, and Mason McKenzie. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
