Lebanon Brown was born June 5, 1958 to the parents of Mr. James and Ida Mae Brown in Nansemond County, Virginia. He was the oldest of the seven children that were born during their union. He professed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Suffolk, Virginia. Lebanon attended Southwestern High School until the school integrated and was directed to attend Forest Glen High School. Later in life, he attended Coosa Valley Technical College in Rome, Georgia. Lebanon was adventurous. As a teenager he left Virginia and traveled to Alaska. The details of this segment of his travels is unknown. He eventually made his way to New York City where he worked a variety of jobs. During this time, he mastered different disciplines of martial arts and he was known for his love of life, boisterous laughter, and affectious faith. He moved to Rome, Georgia where he lived until he transitioned October 21, 2020. Lebanon possessed a strong faith which in turn enabled him to uphold a high level of resiliency. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, reading, writing poetry, and studying the Bible. A great animal lover, he fostered many dogs and cats, such as Daisy, Sunny, Max, Butter, and Salsa, who were well-cared for and took on his warm, adoring nature. He was a loved and respected member of Life Church and Thankful Missionary Baptist Church in Rome, Georgia. Lebanon's parents preceded him in death, and He leaves a daughter, Helena Brown, two brothers, Philemon and Napoleon E. Brown, four sisters, Endora Brown, Mae Median-Natal, Deveries Wicks, and Valencia Brown to cherish his memories. In lieu of flowers, the Lebanon Brown Memorial Fund was created to receive monetary donations. Please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/lebanon-brown/ to contribute to the Lebanon Brown Memorial Fund, share memories, and receive updates on the his Celebration of Life virtual memorial event planned for November 1, 2020 at 1:30 pm eastern.
