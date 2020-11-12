Mr. Harvey C. Brown, Jr., age 77, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, in a local hospital. Mr. Brown was born in Cherokee County, AL on April 6, 1943, son of the late Annie Mae Evans Brown and the late Dr. Harvey C. Brown, Sr. He was a 1961 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. He served for 3 years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Ranger Tab, Parachutist Badge, and Good Conduct Medal. Following his service, he attended Floyd Junior College and the University of Georgia, where he received his bachelor's and Juris Doctorate degrees. For many years, he practiced Law here in Rome, GA. Mr. Brown was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his daughter, Ginny Brown Bankson, Rome; his son, Michael Brown (Laurie), Nashville, TN; 2 grandchildren, Bethany Wyman (Ben) and Baylee Bankson, all of Rome; 3 great grandchildren, Reid, Cooper, and Rylie Claire Folsom, all of Rome; 2 sisters, Jo Dean Douthat (Richard) and Diane Langston, all of Ft. Payne, AL; a brother, Tim Brown, Las Vegas, NV; nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Brown will be cremated. All services will be private. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
+2
+2