Henry Sholars Brown, Jr., age 86, of Rome, GA, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born on October 12, 1933, in Gainesville, GA, and was the son of the late Henry Sholars Brown, Sr. and the late Katherine Jeanette Hubert. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Brown Robertson and Katherine Jeanette Brown. He is survived by his wife, Patti Smith Brown, and three children: Henry Sholars Brown, III (Tori), Christopher Barker Brown (Ginger), and Madge Brown Crawford (Cooper), all of Rome, and seven grandchildren: Will Reeves Brown, Katherine Frances Brown, Sadie McCain Brown, Emily Patterson Brown, Cooper Crouch Crawford, Jr., Wright Willingham Crawford, and Henry Norwood Crawford. Henry was a graduate of Darlington School, Class of '51, and Davidson College, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, played varsity football, and participated in the ROTC Program. He completed Airborne School at Fort Bragg, NC and earned the coveted Silver Wing. After serving in the United States Army as a 1st Lieutenant, he joined the faculty and coaching staff at Darlington School. In 1960, he began a career in banking with The Trust Company of Georgia in Atlanta, which led him back to Rome, GA to work for National City Bank. After that, he pursued a lengthy career in real estate management. He was a member of the Rome Rotary Club and a communicant of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. A private family service for the interment of ashes will be held at a later date in the St. Peter's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to Darlington School, 1014 Cave Spring Road, Rome, GA 30161.
