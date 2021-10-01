Mrs. Gwendolyn Inez Jarrett Brown, age 89, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, in a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Brown was born in Bartow County, GA on November 18, 1931, daughter of the late Jessie Milton Jarrett and the late Alma Craig Jarrett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Brown, by a daughter, Shelia Turner, by a son, Michael Brown, and by 8 siblings. Mrs. Brown retired from West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Co. in Lindale following many years of employment. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Wallje (Jerry), Rome; a son, Chris Brown, Rome; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. William Atkins officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until the service hour. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1