Mrs. Vicki Brown, DC (Victoria Ann Coleen Brown), age 68, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at a local hospital. Vicki was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 23, 1952. She was preceded in death by father, Forrest Eugene Brown; brother, Stephen M. Brown (Jacque Mullen). Vicki grew up in Rome, GA, and lived in Alameda, California from 1984 - 2016. Vicki came back to Rome, GA in 2016. Vicki attended St. Mary's School, a graduate of East Rome High School, Freshman year at UGA, graduate of Floyd College/Georgia Highlands College Registered Nursing program, (Miss Floyd College 1973), Georgia State University (BSN), Berkley Institute, Life University-West with a Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) degree, and earned many certificates in higher level learning of the body and brain/neurology. Vicki was the President of the Alameda California Chamber of Commerce. She had her own Brown Chiropractic office in Alameda, California. Vicki was an ordained Unity Minister. Even so, well rounded as a Master gardener, member of Townview Garden Club in Rome, connoisseur of foods, well-traveled, enjoying life and people. Vicki taught us all how to laugh heartily. Survivors include her husband, George Kucera; her mother, Eileen Walsh Brown; sisters and brothers, Jane Brown, Elizabeth Brown Meier (Dr. Edward), Teresa M. Brown, Gary Brown, Tim Brown (Kandy), Richard Brown (Jenni), and Jeffrey Brown (Juli); Step-children, Brett Kucera (Sherry), Trevor Kucera (Chauncie), Kristen Kucera (Jason Fye), and grandchildren, Hank Fye, Courtney Kucera, and Nicholas Kucera. Special Aunts including Elizabeth Walsh Alitto in Chicago, Ina Walsh Griffin in Ireland and Eula Brown Reynolds in Rome, GA., as well as special nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends, including her special "siblings in heart", Sharon and Jerry Norman, Joan Kines, Phyllis and Tom Youngblood and their families. May we all Treasure the time we had with our Vicki. She loved us and we all loved Vicki. Celebrations of Life services will be held at a later date. Vicki supported Hope for Paws. If you wish, Donations may be made to hopeforpaws.com or arfromefloyd.com. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
+1