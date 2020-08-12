Mr. Coleman Hugh Brown, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in a local hospital. Mr. Brown was born in Rome, GA on May 28, 1936, son of the late Russell and Hazel Whittle Brown. He was a graduate of Rome High School and a veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed in retail merchandising for several years with Buy-Wise, Redford's, and Southern Wholesale (Super D), prior to retiring. He joined the staff of Berry College in 1996 and recently retired as an Assistant Manager in the Housekeeping Department. Mr. Brown was a member of South Broad United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, the former Elizabeth Farmer, to whom he was married on October 20, 1957; 3 children, Jeff Brown, Dawn Brown, and Barry Brown (Kathy), all of Rome; a brother, Ron Brown (Donna), Rome; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 12 noon at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Norv Havens will officiate. Pallbearers are requested to assemble in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens on Friday at 11:45am and include the following gentlemen: Sam Jones, Jimmy Barron, Scott Everett, Mark Brewer, Nick Brewer, Mike Farmer, and Britt Farmer. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
