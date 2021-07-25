Mrs. Alva Jean Broome, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Broome was born in Cassville, Georgia on March 21, 1942, the daughter of the late Henry Radford Hibbert and Minnie Kate Baldwin Hibbert. She was a member of Cornerstone Church. She loved puzzles (which she shared with her sister) and word searches. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 56 years, Charles Wayne Broome. She is survived by her children, Sandra Broome, Ginger Wilson (Cameron), and Mitchell Broome; her sister, Bonnie Ferguson; her brother, Charley Hibbert; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Jody Hagerty officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 1:00 pm until the service hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
