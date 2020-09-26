Paul Auby Brookshire Mr. Paul Auby Brookshire Age 98 passed away on September 26,2020. Mr. Brookshire was the son of the late C.C. Brookshire and Oshe Bruce Brookshire. He was a WWII Vet. He was born in Canton, GA on August 31, 1922. He was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. Mr. Brookshire is the last surviving sibling of 13 children. Mr. Brookshire is survived by his children: Vickie Maxwell, Steve Brock, Chris Brookshire (Nancy), Jeff Brookshire (Donna), Ellen Brookshire, Stephanie Garrett (JoJo). The mother of his children June Brookshire. A Host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. Private Graveside service will be held on Thursday October 1 at Wax Cemetery - in accordance to Mr. Brookshires wishes he will be cremated and some of his ashes will be placed in the Veterans Cemetery in Canton Ga. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has Charge of Mr. Brookshires Arrangements.
