Dr. William Burton "Doc" Brooks, age 83, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, at his residence. Dr. Brooks was born in Jackson County, FL on March 22, 1937, son of the late Henry Foy Brooks and the late Maude Jefferies Brooks. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Betty Ann Baker Brooks. Dr. Brooks was a graduate of Dothan High School in Dothan, AL. He received his undergraduate degree and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Auburn University. Dr. Brooks began his practice in Rome with Dr. Connie Batson in 1962. Later, he founded Lakeview Animal Clinic here in Rome where Dr. Brooks specialized in large animal veterinary medicine. He also provided veterinary services for Berry College where he taught Animal Science classes. His career spanned over 47 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed cattle farming and was a member of the Floyd County Cattlemen's Association and was previously awarded "Cattleman of the Year." Dr. Brooks was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Survivors include his wife, Susan Kite Brooks, to whom he was married on August 3, 2013; a daughter, Shari Busby (Mark), Rome; 2 sons, Stan Brooks (Julia), Silver Creek, and Steve Brooks (Amy), Rome; 8 grandchildren, Dr. Brittney McNiece (Brian), Rome, Bradley Brooks (Amy), Silver Creek, Ben Brooks, Rome, Rachel Brooks, Rome, Matthew Brooks, Rome, Brooks Busby (Erin), Chattanooga, TN, Bryant Busby, Rome, and Caroline Busby, Rome; 2 great grandchildren, Davis and Aubrey McNiece, both of Rome; 3 sisters, Betty Granberry, Dothan, AL, Bobbie Strickland (Dan), Dothan, AL, and Janet Andrews, Helena, AL; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10am at the Gazebo in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. His Pastor, Dr. Gary Graves will officiate. His grandsons and grandson-in-law will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 101 Broadus Road, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.