Dr. Vera Benita Brock, 60, of Rome, GA passed away on July 8, 2020. Vera was born in Rome, GA on July 7, 1960, to Harold E. Brock and the late Bea Brock. She will be dearly missed by family, friends and her two cats, Baby and Chloe. Vera was a member and deacon of Garden Lakes Baptist Church and was a devoted Registered Nurse working at Floyd Medical Center and Georgia Highlands College. She began her education at Floyd Junior College (now Georgia Highlands College) and received her associate's degree in Nursing in 1983. She earned her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing from Kennesaw State University, 1988; Master's of Science in Adult Health Nursing from Georgia State University, 1989; and Doctorate of Science in Nursing from University of Alabama at Birmingham, 2002. She was a member of the International Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau. Vera spent a lot of her time volunteering at Floyd Medical Center, Garden Lakes Baptist Church Food Pantry and Journey Church Food Pantry. She was passionate about working hands-on with patients and teaching nursing. Besides her family, nursing and volunteering, Vera enjoyed travel with her friend of more than 35 years, Denise (Richard) Nelson, and after retirement she also traveled with her friends Chris and Lori Hicks and Pauline Ruel. She is survived by her father Harold E. Brock, sister Myra Brock Hufstetler (Keith), and brother Harry Brock (Dawn); nieces Abbey Hufstetler Tillman (Matt), Bailey Brock; nephews Brock Hufstetler (Haley) and Cooper Brock, and great niece and nephew Joanna and Elijah Tillman. A private graveside service will be conducted at Oaknoll Cemetary on July 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Vera to Garden Lakes Baptist Church. The family encourages friends to share a tribute to Vera at https://www.goodshepherdfh.net/obituaries/. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements