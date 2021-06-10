Donald Glenn Brock passed away on June 10, 2021 in Pensacola, Florida. Donald was born in Cartersville, Georgia on June 24, 1928 to Jessie and Ida Brock. He joined the Army at the age of 17 and was a WWII veteran. Donald retired from AT&T after 36 years of service. He loved to camp, golf and square dance with the love of his life Lenora. Donald loved to meet his friends at Whataburger on Friday mornings and once a month he enjoyed going to the Biscuit & Gravy breakfast at the Ensley Lodge. He spent time transporting children to the Shriners Hospital and made over 60 trips. Donald was a long time member of Bellview Baptist Church. Donald became a Master Mason in 1953 at the Oostanaula Lodge #113 in Rome, Georgia and was a charter member of the Hadji Shrine in Pensacola, Florida. Donald is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lenora Brock; mother and father; five brothers; and three sisters. He is survived by sons, Randy Brock (Diane) and David Brock (Deborah); grandchildren, Ryan Brock (Cathy), Dustin Brock (Debra) and Russell Brock (Stacy); great grandchildren, Megan, Erin, Amber, Hayley, Jaden, Michael, Myah, Macey Justin, Kaden, Rilee and Ash; and Special Lady Friend, Alice Burns. Pallbearers are Ryan Brock, Dustin Brock, Russell Brock, Jaden Brock, Steve Dillard, James Wiggins, Kerry Dobbins and Bob Blaylock. Visitation was held on Mon. June 14, 2021 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South between 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Services will be held on Tues. June 15, 2021 at Bellview Baptist Church, 4750 Saufley Field Road Pensacola, Florida 32526. Masonic Services to be observed. Military Honor Guard with Patriot Guard escort. Pastors Steve Bruce and Greg McBride will be presiding. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Hadji Shrine Transportation Fund. A special thank you to the Woodlands, Dr. Judeth, Covenant Hospice and Jo Ann Bowles. Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.