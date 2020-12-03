Major Raymond Allen Brierley, age 78 of Rome passed away on Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at his residence. Raymond was born in North Adams, MA, July 21, 1942, son of the late Robert Lewis Brierley and Ruth Jeanette Charbonneau Brierley. He was an active, passionate, and vital member of the Floyd County community. Upon graduating from St. Mary's middle school, Raymond went on to attend Coosa High School, where he was a member of the football team and voted Class President during his 10th, 11th, & 12th grade years. After graduating from Coosa, Raymond attended college... and hated it. He found structure and meaning when he joined the Marine Corp in February of 1964, where he remained an active reserve member for the next 26 years. There, he was a Boot Camp honor graduate, and went on to attain the rank of Sergeant Major, a position that few ever reach. Alongside his storied time in the Marines, Raymond was employed by Georgia Power for 32 years, working his way up from a helper to a senior investigator, and eventually becoming a master electrician. Raymond was also an important figure in Rome law enforcement, joining the force as a Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy in 1973. He graduated from the Police Academy in 1989 and was employed by the Rome City Police Department as the First Reserve Force Commander from 1990-2001. In 1998, he was awarded the City of Rome Volunteer of the Year. At the Floyd County Sheriff Office, he was employed as Training Captain under Sheriff Rickman. Over the course of his police career, he became a Senior Police Firearms Instructor, and would serve on the Police Academy Advisory Board. In 2006, Raymond retired from law enforcement, but was soon called back to duty. He worked in the probate court part-time, and also assisted Major McQuire with fleet management and field operations. He was awarded Deputy of the Year in 2008, and Reserve of the Year in 2015. As career-driven as Raymond was, he also made time to give back to his beloved community in multiple ways. Raymond was a mite football and softball coach for many years, served as the athletic director at St. Mary's school for 5 years, and he himself played in an adult softball league until he was 53 years old. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where he was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Raymond served on the Board of Education at St. Mary's school, he was a member of the Optimist Club, and won the Member of the Year in 1990. He was an active member of the Marine Corp League. Raymond was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He loved God, his family, and his country. Raymond is survived by his loving wife Sarah Ann Brierley; one daughter, Sarah Jeanette Brierley and her spouse, Donna Irwin; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert Allen "Bob" and Jennifer Brierley; two grandchildren, Brittany Rae Brierley and Hunter Wilkerson; sister, Loraine Collier. In order for the community to show their love and respect to Raymond's family, there will be a drive-thru visitation at Salmon Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please kindly donate to the Toys for Tots, c/o Linda Hatcher, 40 Padgett Road, Cedartown, GA, 30125, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Major Raymond Allen Brierley.
