Mr. Thomas James "Jimmy" Bridges, Jr., age 76, of Lindale, GA, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, in a local health care facility. Mr. Bridges was born in Rome, GA on August 17, 1944, son of the late Thomas James "Buck" Bridges, Sr. and the late Annie Lee Goss Bridges. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Bridges Dean. Jimmy was a 1962 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale and attended Shorter College, where he was a member of the tennis team. A meat cutter by trade, Mr. Bridges had been employed with Piggly Wiggly and Big Star prior to his retiring as a meat buyer at J. L. Lester & Sons in Rockmart. Following his retirement, he was also employed part-time at Millican's Food Store in Lindale. Mr. Bridges was a member of Lindale United Methodist Church and was active in their Angel Food Ministry. Survivors include his wife, the former Brenda Jane Callaway, to whom he was married on September 11, 1964; his son, Jeffrey Bridges (Melissa), Dalton; his grandson, Evan Bridges, Dalton; a niece, Tish Fricks (Blair), Rome; 2 nephews, Tom Dean, Rome, and Mark Bible (Jennifer), Danville, CA. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. His Pastor, the Rev. Bill Coady will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 noon until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lindale United Methodist Church, 3401 Maple Road, Lindale, GA 30147. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1