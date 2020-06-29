Janie Modenia Stafford Bridges, age 97, of Rome passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 at a local hospital. Janie was born June 7, 1923 in Chatsworth GA., to the late Olin Tankersley and Rosa Lee Franklin Tankersley. Janie was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Shorter Ave. Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands: Clabe Hill Stafford, and Carl Bridges; and 6 brothers and sisters. Survivors include children: Jewell Garrard, Lyndel Kelly, Frances Houser, Jim (Diane) Stafford, Charles (Sharon) Stafford, Shirley Stafford, Wayne Stafford; sister: Dennie Sue Stone; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Nathan Glenn, and Debby Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Pallbearers include Allen Houser, Randy Gore, Terry Gore, Tyler Gore, Doyle Tankersley, and Mike Cameron. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
