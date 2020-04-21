Mr. Charles "Bryant" Bridges, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Mr. Bridges was born in Cedartown, Georgia on March 25, 1935, son of the late E. D. Bridges and the late Christine Hudgins Bridges. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Delano Bridges and by a sister, Peggy Joyce Bridges. Mr. Bridges graduated from Rome High School Hilltoppers in 1953 as well as Floyd Junior College in 1978. He was a member of South Broad Baptist Church. Mr. Bridges served his country in the U. S. Army where he was stationed in the 568 Quartermaster Platoon (Petrol Dept.) and the 528 Quartermaster Battalion at Fort Lee Virginia. He received a Letter of Commendation as Company Clerk for performing duties in an outstanding manner on November 1, 1959, as well as a Good Conduct Medal on November 10, 1960. While at Fort Lee, he remained company clerk until he was honorably discharged after completing his service reserve duties. After leaving the military, Mr. Bridges worked at Lockheed Aircraft for 37 years as a machinist and supervisor until he retired in 1990. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Michel Joan Goss Bridges, to whom he was married on May 7, 1965; a daughter, Deidra Michelle Milam; a son-n-law, Cliff Milam; three grandchildren, Morgan, Meredith and Parker Milam, all of Destin, FL; a brother, Jack G. Ott; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, a private graveside service will be held at East View Cemetery. The Rev. Ricky Studdard and Chaplain Chas Childers will officiate. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Homestead Hospice for their loving care. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Bridges as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.