Bernard Madison Bridges, 85, passes away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born in Rome, Ga. He was the son of the late Isaac Madison and Mary Elizabeth Owens Bridges. Bernard was married to the love of his life, Carolyn Busby Bridges. He was a graduate of Rome High School in 1953 and served his country honorably in the United States Army as top rifleman of the 32nd infantry. He was always the high scorer in his division. He worked for Georgia Power Company from 1957- 1968, Bekaert Steel Wire from 1968-1981. Bernard and Carolyn were transferred to Oostende, Belgium for training. They stayed a year. He worked for Earthgrains Company from 1981-1999 where he retired. Bernard was great at anything he attempted. He was a great machinist, carved and made wooden guns, fish, totem poles, and vases that he gave to family and friends. He could also paint with oil paints on his carvings. He helped his nephew restore a 1955 Chevrolet from the frame up. He also helped restore many other vehicles as well. Mr. Bridges had been a member of Wesley Southern Methodist Church and Parkview Baptist Church for the last 50 years. He was a deacon leading and serving on every church committee. He was just as happy cutting the grass or heading an office. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Busby Bridges and a sister Betty Jean Clark (Sherman) and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Pierce (Winston), Gladys B. Neal Magnum (Ralph), Willene Smith (Glenn) and a brother, Thomas Hugh Bridges (Elizabeth). Services were held August 7, 2020 at Parkview Baptist Church with the Rev. Jay Chambers and Rev. Les Connell. Interment was in East View Cemetery with the American Legion conducting a twenty one gun salute. Memorial contributions can be sent to Parkview Baptist Church, 4 Wesley Drive, N.W., Rome, Ga. 30165 or Heyman Hospice, P.O. Box 163, Rome, Ga. 30162.
