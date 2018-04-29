Ms. Brenda Lee Barnes Blackmon, age 61, of Rome, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018, in a local hospital.
Ms. Blackmon was born in Rome, Ga. on January 11, 1957, daughter of the former Ophelia Oakes and the late William Olen Barnes. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Luellen, and by a brother, Rev. David L. Barnes. Ms. Blackmon was employed for over 17 years with Elbert Roberson’s Auto Collision here in Rome. Most recently, she was employed in security at Lowe's Distribution in Shannon. She was a member of Dry Creek BaptistChurch.
Survivors include two daughters, Tabitha Chatman, and her husband, Corey, and Tonya Barnes, all of Rome; two step-daughters, Carla Reece, and her husband, Joshua, Rome, and Melissa Dennis, and her husband, Vernon, South Carolina; her mother, Ophelia Barnes, Rome; two sisters, Janice Churchill, and her husband, Ed, Rome, and Linda Lackey, The Villages, Fla.; a brother, Jerry Barnes, and his wife, Judy, Rome; 19 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Brother Tom Burnett will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 3 until 4 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of a sister, Janice Churchill.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.