Mr. Charles Lamar Bray, age 76, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Lamar was born in Floyd County, Georgia on December 21, 1945, son of the late Howard Pierce Bray and the late Pearl Neal Bray. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Bray Duvall, and by two brother, Billy and Stevie Bray. Lamar was self-employed as a builder. He was a member and Deacon at Faith Missionary Baptist Church but attended Armuchee Church of God. Lamar was a devoted husband, father, and "Pops." His greatest joy was the love he had for his family. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Brenda Dixon Bray; his daughters, Pam Little (Keith) and Tina Edwards (Ted); his son, Joey Bray (Jessica); his grandchildren, Ashley Comer (Christian), Blake Edwards (Trudy), Kaitlin and MaKayla Little, J. R. Prince (Angie) and Lauren Keith (Corey); 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Izell and the Rev. John Moates officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and funeral service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30 pm and include: Keith Little, Ted Edwards, Blake Edwards, Roland Tucker, JR Prince, Hunter Payne, Christian Comer. Honorary pallbearers will include Jimmy Dillard and his Am Tran family that loved and cared for him so much. Flowers are accepted or consult with the family concerning memorial donations. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
