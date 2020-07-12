Mr. Tracy Glenn Brannon, age 57, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Brannon was born in Floyd County, Georgia on August 7, 1962, son of Thomas Glenn Brannon and Barbara Jean Carroll Brannon. He was a graduate of Pepperell High School in the class of 1981. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and was a true nature lover who enjoyed camping and cooking. He was a great artist and enjoyed working on automobiles. He had been an employee of Brannon Brother's Roofing Company. He was preceded in death by a sister Wendy Brannon. Tracy brought laughter and a smile to those who knew him. He loved spending time with his family and his grandsons. He will be remembered as someone who had a heart of gold and liked to make people laugh. He loved growing flowers and vegetables. He was known and loved by many. Survivors include a daughter, Maci Smith (Daniel), Silver Creek; a son Thad Brannon, Kingston; 3 grandsons, Ashton Vuckovich, Colt Smith, and Brenon Smith, all of Silver Creek; his parents, Glenn and Jean Brannon, Lindale; 3 brothers, Greg Brannon, Lindale, and Gary Brannon, Lindale, Christian Brannon, Lindale; a long-time friend and ex-wife, Mitzi Butler, Lindale; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated and a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
