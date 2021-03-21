Mrs. Joyce Ann Smith Brand, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Brand was born in Floyd County, GA on February 17, 1935, the daughter of the late A. B. Smith and the late Annie Lou Rains Smith. She worked at General Electric, Bekaert Corporation, Miller's Department Store and the Harbin Clinic before her retirement. Mrs. Brand was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church and was involved in the Joy Club and the "O Yes" Choir at the church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star, having been a past Worthy Matron and when her daughters were in school, she was very involved in the P. T. A. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Claytor (Greg) and Renee' Wallace (Mark); her grandchildren, Matt Claytor (Emily), Ben Claytor and Emily Wallace Guice (Grant); her great grandchildren, Grace Ann and Kate Claytor; her brother, Harold Smith (Rachel); her niece, Hope Cook; her nephew, Hal Smith; her special friend, Dorothy Kitchens. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm at New Armuchee Baptist Church with Dr. David Howard officiating and with her granddaughter, Emily Wallace Guice, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Wednesday from 12:30 pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are requested. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Matt Claytor, Ben Claytor, Grant Guice, Hal Smith, Wendell Hicks and Ricky Mull. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to New Armuchee Baptist Church or Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd in Mrs. Brand's memory. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the following people for the love and care they gave to their Mom: The Medicine Shoppe, Dr. Greg Rogers, Lauren Hatcher and staff, Tami O'Neal and Winthrop caregivers, Tammy Whorton and Heyman HospiceCare and all of the special people who visited and sent cards over the years. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
