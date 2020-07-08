Johnny Chelsey Bramblett, at 82 years of age, left Reno Nevada to join the ranks of the heavenly team on June 23, 2020. Johnny was born in Shannon, Georgia on April 15, 1938 to Robert and Ruby (Sanford) Bramblett. He was preceded in death by his father Robert, mother Ruby, brothers Bobby and Gene. He is survived by one brother Steve Bramblett and wife Mary of Lindale, Georgia; daughter Jino Kelly and husband Roger of Reno, Nevada; one granddaughter, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Johnny, aka "Muscles", aka Model's "Mighty Mite" in High School. As quoted from the Rome Tribune, "At 5'5" 118lbs, he played safety on defense and played offensive fullback. Many 200-pounders were brought down by his tackles." Although he had many athletic exploits baseball was his first love. He managed the Rome softball league and had his own team, Rome Redskins. The team named after his favorite football team the Washington Redskins. Every Sunday afternoon, T-bone steak, stewed tomatoes and sports on TV. He worked in Textiles, went to beauty school and called himself "Johnny Gypsy." He enjoyed dancing to American Bandstand, flea markets and playing Santa. Definitely a man comfortable in his own skin. "You win some, you lose some and some get rained out," Johnny Bramblett. Only winning from now on...PLAY BALL.
