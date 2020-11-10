Mrs. Mary M. Bradshaw, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, while in hospice care. Mrs. Bradshaw was born in Saugus, Massachusetts on August 20, 1940, the daughter of the late Nicholas Vazzana and the late Helen Vazzana. She was a graduate of Saugus High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, graduating with the class of 1958. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church, where she participated in the congregation's jail ministry. She also was a dealer of antiques and collectibles. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by Charles Bradshaw, her loving husband of 54 years. Survivors include one sister, Kathy Schreiber, of Arlington, TX; two brothers, Larry Vazzana, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and Daniel Vazzana, of Peabody, MA; one daughter, Erin Harrell, and her husband, Buzz, of Cocoa Beach, FL; three sons, Mark Bradshaw, and his wife, Michelle, of Powder Springs, Jeff Bradshaw, and his wife, Kelly, of Kingston, and Patrick Bradshaw, and his wife, Lauren, of Marietta; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service will be held at Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash Street, Rome, GA, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14th, with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
+1