Ms. Anita "June" Bradshaw, age 74, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, surrounded by family. Ms. Bradshaw was born in Rome, GA on September 13, 1945, daughter of the late Herman Luther Bradshaw, Sr. and the late Daisy Waters Bradshaw. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Faye Bradshaw. Ms. Bradshaw was a 1963 graduate of Pepperell High School where she loved being a majorette. As a career woman she held many important roles, starting with college admissions. Many knew her from her management of the children's clothing store "Lad 'n Lassie" on Broad Street. Ms. Bradshaw also managed the Rome Days Inn for many years. Before retirement, she managed The Forum River Center where she secured great acts such as Kenny Rogers and Willie Nelson. Ms. Bradshaw was of the Christian faith and loved attending Christ Gospel Church with her son and daughter-in-law. She loved traveling to the beach and watching her children's sporting events. She also adored spending time with her grandchildren. Ms. Bradshaw will be remembered by her loved ones and friends for her kind heart and sweet soul. Survivors include her 3 children, Brad Jordan (Charlotte), Rome, Mitch Jordan (Neysa), Kennesaw, and Anna Hubbell (Chris), Suwanee; 7 grandchildren, Whitney Robinson, River Hart, Mallory Jordan, Claire Jordan, Riley Jordan, Carter Hubbell and Jordan Hubbell; 2 step-grandchildren, Tracie James and James Edward Duke, Jr.; 3 step-great grandchildren, Chelsey James, Sydney James and Jasper Trace Duke; 2 brothers, Herman Luther Bradshaw (Carol), Silver Creek, and Tony Bradshaw (Liz), Duluth; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Ms. Bradshaw will be held at 2pm on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Rocky Calvert officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Ms. Bradshaw will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Monday from 12pm until 1:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
