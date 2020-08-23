Mr. Raymond Eugene Bowman, age 87 of Rome passed away Sunday August 23, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Bowman was born June 26, 1933, in Sand Rock, Alabama, a son of the late Raymond Hoyt Bowman, and Venice Cleveland Bowman. He was a founder deacon and trustee at Rome Baptist Temple. Mr. Bowman was employed for many years with Kolpman Mills and later retired from Bekhert Steel after over 24 years of service. He was a veteran of the Untied States Army. Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Cooke Bowman, brothers, William J. Bowman, Jerry Bowman, sister Marie Cooke. Survivors include, daughter Renee (William) Tabb, brother, Ralph Bowman, grandchildren, Mariah Hickman, Asah Tabb, great grandchildren, Mikaela Mask, Leila Ross, Skylar Hickman, Greyson Turley, Kaylee, Trevor, and Bailey Hickman, Parker Locklear, great great grandchildren, Remy and Ridley Mask, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Billy Goolsby, and Rev. Kenneth Jennings, officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
