Mr. Mason Daniel Bolton, age 21, of Calhoun, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born in Marietta, GA, June 17, 1999, to Joel Bryant Bolton and Leigh Faircloth Bolton. Mason was a graduate of Model High School. He loved comedy and the joy of making others laugh. He had a passion for music. Mason was an amazing son, brother, grandson, and friend, his wittiness and fun loving ways will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Al McCrary. Survivors include his loving parents, Joel and Leigh Bolton; sister, Jordyn Bolton; grandparents, Charles and Myra Yancey, Jewell McCrary, and Jack Bolton; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends also survive. A Celebration of Mason's Life will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Kelly officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 1:00PM until 3:00 PM Tuesday at Barton Funeral Home. Family and friends attending services will be required to wear face mask and follow social distancing. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net
