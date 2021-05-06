Mr. Melvin Boatner, age 77, of Summerville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was born July 27, 1943 in Rome, Ga. a son of the late Clell Boanter,and Lelar McBurnett Boatner. Mr. Boatner began his career in 1964 with the Coca Cola Company retired from there after 46 years of service, where he had perfect attendance in 2010. He loved sports, but his favorite things were drinking ice cold Coco- Cola, Atlanta Braves, hotdogs and fishing's. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Ammons Boatner; two sisters; Pearl Hutchins, and Sara Champion. Survivors include, one brother Paul Boatner; two sons and daughter-in-law Chris Boatner and Scott (Vanessa) Boatner; two daughters and a sons-in-law; Debra (Eric) Lonergan, Christina (Randy) Pierce. 10-grandchildren; Brandon, David, Scott, Matthew, Ben, Ansley, Harley, Chloe Boatner and Thomas Lonergan, Garrett Pierce and Wyatt Pierce; one great-grand daughter Layla Boatner; nieces Brenda Rogers, Sheila Greene, Fay Jordon and Patricia Deaton. Nephews; Mike Hutchens and Buster Champion also survive. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday May 11, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Bobby Champion officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, Chris Boatner, Scott Boatner, David Boatner, Randy Pierce, Thomas Lonergan and Buster Champion. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.