Hal Emanuel Blanton, age 100, transitioned to his heavenly home from his earthly home on June 17, 2020. Hal was the fifth child of nine of the late Erastus and Bessie Shuler Blanton. He was born on May 14, 1920 in Willets, NC. He lived in NC until 1934 when his family moved to Rome for work at Berry College. They moved to Berryhill Road in Rome and Hal attended Possum Trot School, Berry High School, Coosa High School, and later in life attended the Carol Lynn School of Business. He met the love of his life, Esther Keith in 1939. The courtship was put on hold when he was drafted into the Army on February 2, 1942. He served in Hawaii during World War II until he returned home in 1945. He married Esther in December, 1945. He worked at Burlington Mills and almost 30 years at Rome's General Electric Plant from which he retired in 1985. He was a member of the Mount Alto Church in Rome where he was a Deacon and Deacon Emeritus. He held many jobs in the church including heading up the Vacation Bible School for many years. Hal loved music. He taught music school (shaped notes) in several churches in Rome and Calhoun as well as in Weyetta, NC and Cullowhee, NC. He is the father of Vonny Hal (Gail) Blanton, Rome, GA; Joy (Keith) Blanton Willhamer, Canton, GA; and Philip Emanuel (Crystal) Blanton, Rome, GA. He is the grandfather of Benjamin Vonny Blanton, Alpharetta, GA; Ian Joseph Blanton, Acworth, GA; Andrew Hal (Bekah) Blanton, Rome, GA; and Hannah Lee Blanton, Dallas, TX. His has two great grandchildren, Anne Marie and Walker Lee Blanton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther and daughter in law, Lee Anne (Corlew) Blanton. His brothers and sisters preceding him in death were Winford, Bedford, Charlie, Cameron, Walter Lee, Carrie Blanton Wagner, Hazel Blanton Towe, and Evelyn Blanton Gentry. The family will have a private graveside service at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. With gratitude the family would like to recognize Heyman Hospice Care and Helping Hands, owner Carman Crawford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Georgia Baptist Children's Home, these were his two favorite charities. Parnick Jennings' Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.