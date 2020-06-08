Mrs. Dorothy Marie "Pat" Blanton, age 90, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Blanton was born in Shelbyville, TN on January 26, 1930, daughter of the late Raby Bryant Shearin and the late Lizzie Lee Phillips Shearin. She was a member of West Rome United Methodist Church. She worked for the Floyd County Board of Education as an Administrative Assistant for several years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Owen Lee Blanton Jr., and her brother, Robert Bryant Shearin. She is survived by her children, Michael Thomas "Mike" Blanton (Nancy), Mark Shearin Blanton (Susan) and Lee Anne Blanton Destito (Joe); her grandchildren, Lauren Lantrip (Adam), Michael Lee Blanton (Brittany), Matt White (Sierra) and Anna Destito; her great grandchildren, Owen Lantrip, Max Lantrip, Sam Lantrip, Cameron White, Deacon White and Dawson Morrow; her nephew, Bryant Shearin; and her niece, Mary Lynn Brannon. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, funeral services for Mrs. Blanton will be private with Rev. Les Connell and Rev. Mark McLendon officiating. Interment will be in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Rome United Methodist Church. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.